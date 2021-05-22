'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' Written Update May 22: Shaurya Throws 'sindoor' At Anokhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani written episode for May 22, begins with Shaurya grabbing Anokhi's face. Anokhi obtains information about his well-being, while Shaurya beams with delight. Anokhi inquired as to what the doctor had said, to which Shaurya replied that he requires her more than doctors. Shaurya informs her that he needs to hear what she has to say. He continues to argue with her to speak, and Anokhi yells that she adores him. He also admits to having feelings for her. On various occasions, the two of them admit each other and embrace each other firmly.

Shaurya and Anokhi are in their delightful mood when Shaurya talks about her birthday. Anokhi soon recalls Shagun and her words and immediately gets up. Shaurya gets worried and asks what happened. Anokhi responds that when he came to her, she forgot everything, including her weakness and pain. Anokhi claims that when he mentioned her birthday, all of her anger and pain returned. She then tells him that she loves him but that she cannot give up everything for him.

Shaurya inquires as to what she means by ‘cannot give up everything for him’ and begs her to be specific. Shaurya becomes frustrated when Anokhi asks if he will tell the truth if she asks. Anokhi asks him why he broke up with Shagun; Shaurya is at a loss for words, and Anokhi wonders if he forced her to choose between him and her studies. Anokhi asks whether he is yes or no. She then explains that she has big dreams because she didn't come to be Mrs Shaurya Sabherwal. She claims that she will not give up her dream for the sake of childish love. Shaurya inquires as to why she is speaking in such a manner when nothing of the sort will occur.

Shaurya gets irritated when Anokhi refers to their love as childish and tells her that she doesn't need to compromise because they can live happily ever after, but Anokhi denies believing. She claims that their ideas aren't compatible and that they can't be together. Shaurya begs Anokhi to stay, but she refuses. Shaurya then recalls his memories of her and goes to the temple where Anokhi is. Shaurya quickly finds vermilion (sindoor) in the temple and throws it at Anokhi's forehead, declaring that she is his and that nothing can change that. The episode concludes with Anokhi in disbelief.

