Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Wedding Scenes Strike A Chord With Fans; Here's Why

Shaurya and Anokhi from Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani had been gearing up to tie the knot for the past few episodes, and fans can't seem to contain their excitement as this happens. Netizens took to various social media sites and expressed their happiness via the hashtag #shakhikishaadi and #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani. These hashtags had also been trending from time to time when their wedding was announced.

Netizens react to Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani wedding scene

As Shaurya and Anokhi get married, fans of the show did not abstain from expressing their excitement. They went on to say that their wedding was one of the best weddings from a TV show. Some fans went on to compliment Debattama's looks for the wedding. Most of them got emotional as they expressed that this was the moment that they had been waiting for.

Shaurya and Anokhi's wedding

Anokhi had been under the impression that Shaurya would be getting married to Shagun and decides to move on. However, in the episode that aired on 22, June, 20201, Anokhi breaks down and tells Shaurya that she loves him. Shaurya later reveals that he would be getting married to her, and not Shagun. He explains to her that he staged a fake wedding with Shagun, so Anokhi would understand that the two cannot do without each other.

About Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani revolves around Shaurya Sabherwal and Anokhi Bhalla, who come from different backgrounds and believe in opposite ideologies. Shaurya believes that women must stay home and take care of their families, while Anokhi believes that women should be independent and make their own identities. The show is directed by Imtiaz Punjabi, Samir Kulkarni, Rakesh Kumar, and Vikram Ghai and airs on Star Plus. The show star Debattama Saha as Anokhi, and Karanvir Sharma as Shaurya in the lead roles. Alka Kaushal, Sooraj Thapar, Khalid Siddiqui, Deepa Parab, and Hitesh Bharadwaj feature in notable roles. The series recently marked 150 episodes, after running for six months since 21 December 2020.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM SHAURYA AUR ANOKHI KI KAHANI, TWITTER

