Sheen Dass, Rohan Rai Twin In Yellow At Haldi In Kashmir; Dance The Night Away | Watch

Television actress Sheen Dass is all set to tie the knot with her fiancee, Rohan Rai. The pair headed off to Srinagar a few days back with friends and family in tow to kick start their wedding festivities. The couple recently hosted their haldi ceremony, decked in yellow traditional outfits. Sheen and Rohan will be tying the knot on April 22.

Sheen Dass and Rohan Rai's haldi ceremony

The Piyaa Albela actress took to her Instagram handle to post a series of pictures from her haldi. Though the Instagram post only featured pictures of the bride-to-be, the actress shared several snippets from the joyous affair, which also featured glimpses of her husband-to-be. Rohan, does not have an Instagram account. The caption to Sheen's post read, "Sheen & Rohan.'In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine'."



Though Sheen only shared a few pictures of herself, the photographers for the wedding posted a series of snaps from the rest of the event showing the haldi rituals on in full swing. The post featured group shots of all the attendees along with candid images of Sheen and Rohan dancing as if no one was watching. The post was captioned, "Sheen & Rohan. 'Where there is love there is life'."



The photographers for the event posted a series of solo shots of bride-to-be Sheen as well. The actress was dressed in a pale yellow lehenga with a chiffon dupatta in the same shade. The broad embroidered border in black and golden piping made the look stand out. Sheen also donned flower jewelry, as is traditionally worn by brides on their haldi.

Sheen Dass is a television actress who has featured in several shows through her career. She is best known for her role in Piyaa Albela in 2017, Dadi Amma..Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! in 2020 and the web series Tanaav in 2022. The actress also had a small part in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai which released last year.