Sheen Dass Weds Piyaa Albela Co-star Rohan Rai In A Traditional Ceremony

Piyaa Albela fame Sheen Dass and Rohan Rai tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Srinagar, Kashmir on Saturday (April 22). The pair headed off to Srinagar a few days back with friends and family in tow to kick start their wedding festivities. The pictures of bride and groom from their wedding day surfaced online and quickly went viral.

The television actress wore a red lehenga for the occasion and paired it with gold jewellery. On the other hand, Rohan wore a white sherwani with a red turban. See their pictures from the wedding here.

Earlier, Sheen took to her Instagram handle to post a series of pictures from her haldi. Though the Instagram post only featured pictures of the bride-to-be, the actress shared several snippets from the joyous affair, which also featured glimpses of her now-husband Rohan. The caption on the actress’ post read, "Sheen & Rohan.'In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine'."

More about Sheen Dass and Rohan Rai's relationship

Sheen Dass and Rohan Rai first met each other while working on the Television show Piyaa Albela. The two became friends first but things changed later when the actress helped Rohan go through a rough patch in his personal life. Sheen is a television actress who has featured in several shows in her career. She is best known for her role in Piyaa Albela in 2017, Dadi Amma..Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! in 2020 and the web series Tanaav in 2022. The actress also had a small part in Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher -starrer Uunchai, which released last year. The Bollywood film is now streanming on OTT.