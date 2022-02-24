Sheetal Thakur Shares Glimpse From 'Griha Pravesh' After Tying Knot With Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in a royal ceremony on February 18 in the presence of their close friends and family and have been sharing glimpses from their special day online. Sheetal took to her Instagram account on Thursday and gave her fans and followers a glimpse into what her 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony looked like. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and sent their best wishes and prayers to the newly married couple.

Sheetal Thakur's 'Griha Pravesh' with Vikrant Massey

Sheetal headed to her Instagram account and shared some glimpses from the rituals like took place after her wedding ceremony. Apart from giving fans a glimpse into the ritual, she also shared a solo picture of herself wearing the red bangles, indoor and mangal sutra. She also shared a picture of herself and her now-husband as the duo appeared to be in a car as they smiled from ear to ear for the picture. She called it 'Homecoming' as she shared pictures from the couple's home and also uploaded some pictures on her Instagram story. Her stories saw Vikrant Massey playing with a balloon that read 'congratulations' as he sat beside his wife. Another picture saw the elegant decorations in the newlyweds' home.

Have a look at the pictures here

Vikrant-Sheetal wedding

Sheetal Thakur has been sharing several glimpses from her wedding with Vikrant. She was seen in a gorgeous red suit with rich gold embroidery. She also wore a gold nose ring and wowed her fans and followers with her look. She was seen with Mehendi on her hands and legs in the midst of her friends and family and flaunted her bridal glow.

Vikrant Sheetal wedding pics

The duo was seen sharing the screen in Broken But Beautiful in 2018 and their fans were over the moon when they announced their marriage. Vikrant was seen in traditional wedding attire as he donned a white Sherwani and peach turban and stood alongside his wife, who stunned in a red and gold suit. The couple shared glimpses from their Pheras and were also seen making goofy faces for the camera.

Image: Instagram/@sheetalthakur