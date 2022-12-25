'Sheezan Broke Up With Tunisha Sharma 15 Days Before Her Suicide'; Republic Accesses FIR

In the latest update on the Tunisha Sharma death case, the initial findings of the post-mortem revealed that the cause of the Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actor's death is hanging, according to the Vasai police sources.

As per the sources, the body viscera have been preserved and only after the report comes will it be known whether there was foul play in the death of Tunisha Sharma. According to the Vasai police sources, the police will seek the remand of Tunisha's co-actor Sheezan Khan who has been arrested after a case was registered against him on the complaint of Tunisha's mother. Notably, Sheezan will be produced to the court today.

FIR copy accessed

Republic has also accessed the FIR copy of the Tunisha Sharma death case, in which it is stated that Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship. According to the FIR, 15 days before Tunisha's death, Sheezan broke up with her. Following the breakup, Tunisha was distressed and hence she committed suicide, the FIR read.

As per the sources, Sheezan and Tunisha had a conversation for a few minutes on the set, before the latter allegedly committed suicide. The police have seized Sheezan's mobile phone and laptop and sent them for forensic examination, the sources said, adding that he is not cooperating with the police.

The Vasai police have also copied the data from Tunisha's phone so that they can find out what was the real reason for the quarrel between Sheezan and Tunisha. In addition to this, the statements of all the people whom Tunisha spoke on the phone or on the set 24 hours before her death, are being recorded, sources said.

Notably, the 24-year-old actor allegedly died by committing suicide on the sets of a serial she was working on in Vasai, Palghar on Saturday. According to police, Sharma had gone to the washroom and did not return for a long time. When they broke open the door, she was found hanging inside.