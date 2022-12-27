Sheezan Khan Seen Taking Tunisha Sharma To Hospital In CCTV Footage Accessed By Republic

Days after Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', Republic accessed exclusive CCTV footage of the actor being taken to the hospital.

In the footage retrieved from the CCTV installed at the hospital gate, Tunisha's co-star and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan, and one other man can be seen getting down from a white car, with the actor unconscious in his arms. They can be seen entering the hospital.

This was after the actor, playing the character of Shehzaadi Mariam in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', in the midst of the shooting, had gone to the washroom in the Vasai-based set and was later found hanging.

#BREAKING | Tunisha Sharma death case: Republic accesses key CCTV footage from hospital. Visuals show Sheezan Khan took Tunisha to the hospital. Watch here - https://t.co/p5J9cvTFDi pic.twitter.com/7P0E6LHpy7 — Republic (@republic) December 27, 2022

Probe into Tunisha Sharma's death

Tunisha's mother, in the Waliv police station, filed a complaint against Sheezan Khan for alleged abetment to suicide. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case.

Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and the extreme step is a result of this, Tunisha's mother has complained. As per the complaint by her mother, abetment of suicide case has been registered against Sheezan," ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said.

Khan was called for interrogation. Post this, he was arrested and remanded to 4-day police custody. Earlier in the day, a police official said that Khan who had put up a strong front for the past two days broke down during the interrogation last night and insisted that he wanted to attend the last rites of Tunisha. He has, so far, changed his stance multiple times. From claiming that the coming to light of the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab, urged her to break up with Tunisha to alleging that their families were not ready for their marriage due to the age gap and religious differences, he has presented numerous stance till now.

Meanwhile, Tunisha's last rites took place at Mumbai's Mira Road-based crematorium. Several stars, some of who were Tunisha's former co-stars were seen arriving to pay their last respects at the crematorium ground.