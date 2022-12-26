Sheezan Khan Tells Police He Broke Up With Tunisha Sharma After Shraddha Murder Case

Accused of abetment of suicide of co-actor and alleged girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan Khan, in his statement to the police, accepted that they parted ways days before the incident, sources told Republic on Monday. As per sources, Sheezan also revealed the reason for their break-up-- the Shraddha Walkar murder.

Post the gruesome Delhi case, where Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla and chopped into pieces, Sheezan decided to end his relationship with Tunisha, he told the police. Taking into account the buzz on and off social media, Sheezan told the police, how he tried convincing Tunisha that their relationship was not sustainable due to their different religions and age gap.

Tunisha Sharma death case

Tunisha Sharma, who had television shows like 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and films such as 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' to her credit, was found dead on Saturday, December 24. The actor, playing the character of Shehzaadi Mariam in the SAB show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', in the midst of the shooting, had gone to the washroom in the Vasai-based set, but when Tunisha did not return for a long time, members of the show's crew went to check on her. After repeated knocks, when the 20-year-old did not answer, the door was broken and she was found hanging. She was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead.

Tunisha's mother, in the Waliv police station, filed a complaint against her co-actor and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan for alleged abetment to suicide. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case.

"Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and the extreme step is a result of this, Tunisha's mother has complained. As per the complaint by her mother, abetment of suicide case has been registered against Sheezan," ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said.

Khan was called for interrogation. Post this, he was arrested and has now been remanded to 4-day police custody.