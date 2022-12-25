'Sheezan Khan Was Harassing Tunisha Sharma For 10-15 Days,' Victim's Uncle Tells Republic

The death case of actor Tunisha Sharma has now taken a new turn with the arrest of her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan. He has been arrested by Mumbai police on the charges of abetment to Tunisha's alleged suicide, after a case was filed against him by the late actor's mother. Tunisha, on Saturday, was allegedly found hanging in the restroom on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul serial that she was working on.

While Sheezan Khan is in police custody, Republic Media Network spoke to Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma who revealed that she was being harrassed for the past two weeks.

'Sheezan was harassing her for past 10-15 days': Tunisha's uncle

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Tunisha's uncle confirmed that the 20-year-old was being harrassed by her former boyfriend for the last 10-15 days. Notably, the FIR filed by the police revealed that the two were in a relationship and broke up around 15 days before Tunisha's death. The FIR also mentioned that the late actor was distressed following her breakup and this might have forced her to take the extreme step.

While her uncle said that he did not know if Tunisha was tense or what the couple fought over, he said that the actor suddenly decided to end her relationship. "She only knew him for the last two or three months," he further revealed. Sheezan has been booked by the Waliv police in Mumbai under Section 306 (Abetment to Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he will presented in court on December 26.

Sheezan's mobile phone and laptop have been seized and sent them for forensic examination, the sources said, adding that he is not cooperating with the police.

The last rites of the late actor, on the other hand, will be performed on December 27, her uncle told Republic Media Network. Meanwhile, the post-mortem of Tunisha's body was done at JJ hospital on Sunday morning and final reports said her death was due to hanging, per Vasai police sources. Besides, the body viscera have been preserved and its examination will reveal if there is any other reason for her death.

