Sheezan Khan's Custody Extended To Dec 30; Actor Deleted WhatsApp Chats With Another Woman

A Court in Vasai has extended Sheezan Khan's custody by two days and he will remain in police remand till December 30, sources informed. He was arrested by Waliv police after a complaint was filed against him under Section 306 (Abetment to Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint by Tunisha Sharma's mother. Tunisha is said to have allegedly hung herself in the restroom on the sets of her new TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24.

As per the Waliv police remand copy assessed by Republic, Tunisha allegedly committed suicide after Sheezan betrayed her by cheating during their alleged relationship. This was the reason why the two broke up following which Tunisha took this extreme step, according to the police.

Sheezan deleted WhatsApp chats with a woman: Police

The police also revealed that Sheezan is not cooperating and is misleading the investigation. They said that after Tunisha's death, he deleted WhatsApp chats with a woman with whom he used to talk for hours on the phone. "We will have to question that women too. We have also retrieved the chat that he had deleted," police said. The claims of Sheezan cheating on Tunisha was confirmed by her mother who in a recent video message alleged that the actor 'used' her daughter. She also demanded strict action against Sheezan and said that he must not be spared.

The police, on the other hand, said that they have seized Tunisha's laptop and mobile phone and extracted her chats with her mother. Earlier today, Republic spoke to one of Tunisha's relatives, who revealed that she told her mother about how Sheezan betrayed her. "Tunisha had informed her mother about the statement to the doctor after the panic attack. She told her mother, Sheezan used and betrayed her, how can he do that? She (Tunisha) said the same to her mother, the doctor," the relative told Republic.

Amid accusations of having an affair with multiple women simultaneously, Sheezan reportedly told the police that he broke up with her for his career. In another statement, he said that the two broke up owing to the Shraddha Walkar murder case. On the other hand, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma had earlier told Republic that the actor was harassing the late actress for the last 10-15 days before her death.