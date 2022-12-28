‘Sheezan Used And Betrayed Me’: Tunisha Informed Her Mother, Shares Uncle To Republic TV

As Sheezan’s interrogation in the Tunisha suicide case progresses further with the police also interrogating other people associated with both, Tunisha’s relative in the first-ever response to the media spoke with Republic TV. Notably, as Sheezan’s custody ends today, the police will ask for a 4-day extension before the court.

Tunisha’s relative when asked about how satisfied the family was with the police probe, he said, “We will come to know today.” He also commented on the flip-flops Sheezan is making with his statements to the place, saying, “If he was changing the statements keeping the future of his career in mind then was he not aware about it previously when he entered into the relationship with Tunisha.”

‘Sheezan betrayed me’: Tunisha to her mother

Republic TV also spoke with Sanjiv Kaushal, Tunisha’s uncle. He said, “The family is in a state of devastation by the news and nobody is in a position to comment. Tunisha was excited as it was her birthday on January 4.” Commenting on Tunisha’s WhatsApp details he said, “We are sharing all the information with the police. They (police) are properly doing their job. We have no complaints. They are fulfilling their role. We have complete faith in the police.”

When asked about Tunisha’s panic attack on December 16, Kaushal said, “Tunisha had informed her mother about the statement to the doctor after the panic attack. She told her mother, Sheezan used and betrayed her, how can he do that? She (Tunisha) said the same to her mother, doctor.”

Moreover, he added, “In case Sheezan’s mother and sister deny this, please get this proven. Both had visited the hospital to enquire about Tunisha’s health and also assured they will speak with Sheezan about this. I wasn’t present there but Tunisha’s mother is updating us about the incidents.”

“We have also heard, he (Sheezan) had an affair with multiple girls. Tunisha had read a chat on Sheezan’s phone, which she didn’t agree to and it became the reason for the break-up,” he added.

In fact, Tunisha’s mother also spoke with Sheezan and asked him if he did not want to progress further with the relationship then why did he go out with her. “I don't know why he is constantly changing statements in front of the police, sometimes on the name of religion, sometimes he is referring to the Delhi case and on another occasion, he is bringing in the age factor. He is lying,” claimed Kaushal.

On being asked about the opinion of both families on Tunisha and Sheezan tying the knot, Sanjiv Kaushal said, “You can take the statement of Tunisha’s spot boy, the truth will reveal for itself. They (Sheezan’s family) always called Tunisha personally at every family function. She also gave expensive gifts, for which she has lied a couple of times to her family members, which we came to know lately. If they were against their wedding then why would they call Tunisha for their functions?”

