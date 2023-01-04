Sheezan’s Sister Falaq Marks Tunisha Sharma’s Birth Anniversary: ‘Kabhi Nahi Socha Tha…’

Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naazz took to Instagram to share photos of her late friend Tunisha Sharma, who died by alleged suicide recently, on her birth anniversary. On Wednesday, the ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ star penned a heartfelt note to remember the late actress on what would have been her 21st birthday.

In a long Instagram caption, Falaq shared how heartbroken she is due to Tunisha’s death and how she planned to celebrate her 21st birthday by surprising her.

“Tunnu mera bachcha, kabhi nahi socha tha ki aese wish karungi tujhe, tu jaanti thi ki Aapi ne plan kiya hai tere liye surprise, I wanted to see you wearing that pretty princess dress, main tujhe taiyar karti tera cake banwati,tera wo surprised face dekhna tha mujhe, tu jaanti hai achhe se Tunnu tu mere liye kya maayne rakhti hai," she wrote.

(Tunnu, my kid, I had never imagined that I would wish you like this. You knew I had planned a surprise for you. I wanted to see you wearing that pretty princess dress. I would have dressed you up, and ordered cake for you. I wanted to see your surprised face. You very well know Tunnu, what you mean to me.)

“Dil tuta hua hai mera bohot, itni taklif kabhi mehsus nahi hui mujhe jitni tere jaane ke baad se hai, kabhi kabhi samajh nahi ata ki dua kiske liye karen teri rooh ke sukoon ke liye ya hamari (amma,sheezan,aur mere) zindagi ke itne mushkil imtihan ke liye, sleepless nights,unseen tears, tu sab dekh rahi hai I knw tu mere aas paas hi hai I can feel your presence, we miss you everyday Tunnu, you are gonna live forever in our heart, I Hope teri sukoon waali talaash khatam ho gai ho, Mera bachcha meri nanhi si jaan Happy Birthday and I love you too," she added in her birthday message for Tushisha.

(My heart is broken. I have never felt so much pain as much as I have felt after your demise. I sometimes don't understand whose peace I should pray for, yours or ours. I know you are watching us all, I can feel your presence. We miss you everyday Tunnu. You are going to live forever in our heart.)”

Take a look at her post here:

Tunisha Sharma death case:

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on December 24. A day later, Sheezan Khan, a co-actor and someone who has been romantically linked to Tunisha, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

The deceased actor's mother has claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha. An FIR was registered and the actor was arrested.

About Tunisha Sharma’s career:

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

Young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha Sharma in the films - 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. She also had a brief appearance in 'Dabangg 3' alongside Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.