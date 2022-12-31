Sheezan's Sister Issues Statement In Accused's Defence; Slams Those Bringing In Religion

Hours after accused Sheezan Khan was granted relief by a Vasai court in the Tunisha Sharma death case, his sister Falaq Naazz on Saturday isssued a statement on Instagram and termed the case against her brother as "false narrative". Further questioning several media reports, Falaq slammed those who are dragging their religion into the matter.

Taking to Instagram and defending her brother Sheezan Khan, Falaq wrote, "﻿It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call 'Ghor Kaliyug'."

"Where's the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where's the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan- ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events?" she questioned.

Calling the case against Sheezan as 'false narrative', the accused's sister wrote, "From making up stories, to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame. This situation has really revealed how nasty some humans can get to defame someone. God bless Tunisha, and hope she's in a better place now."

Sheezan's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Amid the ongoing investigation in the late actor Tunisha Sharma's death case, the Vasai court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of accused Sheezan Khan to 14 days. As per the sources, the police will also probe the google account of Tunisha's ex-boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan, who has been accused of cheating Tunisha with another woman.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Tarun Sharma, the lawyer representing Tunisha's family, said, "Judicial custody has been granted to Sheezan Khan. He had filed four applications in the court regarding medicines, security and media trials. In one application, he has also requested the court that his hair should not be cut as he might loose his TV serial. However, I have learnt that he has been replaced in that serial."

Meanwhile, Tunisha's mother has accused Sheezan of hurting and cheating on her daughter, which forced her to take the extreme step. She further said that Sheezan also hit Tunisha when she found out that he was cheating on her.

Image: Instagram