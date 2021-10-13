Shefali Jariwala & Husband Parag Tyagi Celebrate Kanya Puja With Underprivileged Girls

Amidst the ongoing festivities of the Durga Puja and Navratri, Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi celebrated Kanya Pujan with underprivileged girls at their residence. Kanya Puja takes place on the eighth and ninth day of Navratri and involves the worship of nine girls, representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga (Navadurga). Kanya puja as a part of Devi worship is to recognise the feminine power vested in the girl child. Shefali took to her Instagram and shared photos of her celebration that also featured her husband Parag.

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi celebrate Kanya Puja

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi celebrated Kanya Puja with underprivileged girls and shared photos of their joyous celebration on social media. As she shared the pictures, she wrote, "May Maa Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings of happiness Happy Ashtami !#kanyapujan #blessed."

Talking to ANI about the festival, the couple said, "Every year we celebrate Navratri at home, we bring Matarani at home and we fast for all the days, Ashtami is a very big day for us, that's when we perform the Kanya pooja. Every year we invite children that live around our streets, some from the slums, even the kids of our domestic house helps. "They added, "We wash their feet and we take their blessings. We cook traditional halwa, puri and channa for them and we feed all of them at home. We also give them chocolates and gifts as a token of appreciation."

The couple also opened up about Ashtami celebrations in their household and said, "This is just our way to celebrate Ashtami. These children don't come from fortunate backgrounds and if we can do something for them our way with the blessings of Mata Rani then why not. We believe that these Kanyas are a Swaroop of Maa Durga and once we feed them, we then break our Navratri fast and eat the same food as them. I feel this is a very positive time of the year, it's a very big day for us and we try to make it joyous for these kids as much as we can."

Image: Instagram/@shefalijariwala