Shefali Jariwala Had A Big Birthday Bash With Arti Singh, Krushna Abhishek & Others | See

Shefali Jariwala recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her 38th birthday celebrations in November this year. In the pictures posted, she is seen posing alongside her close industry friends like Arti Singh, Hindustani Bhau, and Krushna Abhishek, amongst others. Through the caption for these posts, the actor has explained how special the day was, as most of her family and friends were around her. Shefali Jariwala also shared cake cutting and champagne popping videos, indicating that she had a gala time at the party.

Shefali Jariwala celebrates birthday with close friends

Actor Shefali Jariwala recently had a celebratory party on the occasion of her birthday and shared stunning pictures on social media. In the pictures shared, she was seen dressed in a stunning black outfit which made her look classy and stylish. She opted for a semi-formal look with a pair of black parallel pants and a simple formal shirt. The actor has opted for a minimum-accessories look and has topped up the attire with nude makeup.

In the first video shared, she is seen popping a bottle of Champaign while her husband, Parag Tyagi shoots the fun video. Most of their guests are also seen clapping for the birthday girl at the well-organized birthday party. In another video, Shefali Jariwala is seen cutting a bunch of cakes while her guests clap for her delightfully. The actor seems to be having a gala time alongside her husband, parents, friends, and pet dog.

In the last set of pictures, Shefali Jariwala is seen posing with her husband and close friends while thanking them for showing so much love on her. Reality stars like Hindustan Bhau, Arti Singh, and Krushna Abhishek are also spotted at the party as they have maintained good relations with Shefali since 2019. All the attendees at the party are seen dressed in black outfits, keeping the theme well-coordinated and photogenic. Have a look at the post here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have wished Shefali Jariwala a happy birthday with sweet and heartfelt messages. A few of them have also complimented her for keeping up ties and maintaining strong friendships. Have a look at the comments.

