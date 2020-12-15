Shefali Jariwala Makes 'birthday Morning Promise', Shares Intention Of Celebrating Herself

Actor Shefali Jariwala has turned a year older on Tuesday, December 15. On her 38th birthday, the actor intends to celebrate ‘every minute of it’. Taking to Instagram, Shefali shared a slew of stunning birthday selfies which have received tremendous love from fans. Here’s taking a quick look at it.

Shefali Jariwala’s birthday morning selfie

Donning a grey sweatshirt and matching trouser, Shefali smiles brightly as the camera captures her. With no makeup, the actor left her hair open to complete this casual look of her. While sharing the photographs, Shefali expressed that on her birthday, she promises to ‘celebrate’ herself.

Birthday morning promise:

Today is the day that I get to celebrate myself. And I intend to celebrate every minute of it!

It’s party time.

Shefali Jariwala’s birthday selfies have garnered massive love from her fans. While some are extending warm birthday wishes, many others flooded her birthday post with smiley and heart emoticons in abundance. Take a look at how fans are reacting online.

In other news, she also won the hearts of several people by also participating in blood donation on her 38th birthday. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said that she has been reading about blood donation for quite some time now. After acquiring knowledge about depleting stock in blood, Shefali expressed that she wanted to do something that needs ‘immediate attention’ and ‘awareness as well’.

Talking about her birthday, she unveiled that usually everything remains ‘low-key’, however, this year the actor feels that everyone must talk and take necessary action for the blood scarcity at hand.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shefali Jariwala also posted a photo of her donating blood. Donning a brown ensemble, she can be seen giving a thumbs-up as the camera captures her. While sharing the photo, the diva also encouraged other eligible people to do the same.

Shefali wrote, “I urge everyone who is healthy and eligible for blood donation to please come forward and help out in these times of crisis.” Check out the post shared by her here:

