Shefali Jariwala Opens Up About Sidharth Shukla's Mother: 'She's Being Strong'

Much-loved television star and reality TV personality, Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday. The actor's close friends and family, including fellow Big Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala arrived at the late actor’s home. Jariwala recently spoke to Indian Express about Shukla’s mother’s state after her son’s demise.

Shefali Jariwala on Sidharth Shukla’s mother

Shefali Jariwala was Shukla’s friend even before the two appeared on the reality TV show together. She is extremely close to his family as well and spoke to Indian Express about how they were dealing with Sidharth Shukla’s death. She told them, “We all know and understand what the family must be going through. But aunty was trying to be strong in front of all the people. She lost her husband quite young, and Sidharth was extremely close to his sisters and mother. I just pray to God they find the strength to come to terms with this massive loss.” She also said that the family should be given space to grieve and deal with their loss.

Shefali Jariwala also took to Instagram to share a picture with the late actor. She uploaded a picture of the duo sharing a special moment. She wrote, “I know you are in a better place and one day we shall meet again 💔”

Most recently, Bollywood’s Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to pen down her condolences after Sidharth Shukla's death. She worked with the actor recently in Broken But Beautiful season 3. The actress uploaded a picture of the late actor and mentioned she had been numb since the demise of her friend and co-star. Jariwala wrote, “Rest in peace dear Sidharth! Never thought Agastya Rao‘s story would end like this! Strength to the family loved ones & fans! I can say with the love that our show got, he was loved by his fans!!”

Sidharth Shukla’s co-star from the web series, Sonia Rathee also took to Instagram on Friday to express her grief after the actor's death. Sonia posted a throwback picture with the actor and referred to him as an ‘incredible human being and a true friend’. She wrote, “Still doesn’t feel real. I’ll miss our random conversations mid-shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a person's day.” She also mentioned she would always cherish the memories they made and wrote, “You had a heart of gold and I had the pleasure of getting to know it. I will forever cherish the moments we got to spend together. I’m gonna miss you. You were an incredible human being and a true friend, you’ll forever be remembered.” Other stars and colleagues also took to social media to share their grief.

(Image Credits: Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla-Instagram)