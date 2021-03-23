Shefali Jariwala-Parag’s Pics In Bathtub Go Viral, Fan Calls Them ‘GOT’s Khaleesi-Drogo’

Telly industry’s couple Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi jetted off to the Maldives a week ago and have been giving a sneak-peek into their holiday ever since then. While the former shared many glimpses of her trip, it was her recent post that garnered massive attention on the internet. The duo shared the same series of pics while being seated in a bathtub. While in the first pic, Shefali rested on her husband, in the other image, Tyagi planted a kiss on his wife's forehead.

Jariwala stunned in a black printed bikini and Parag decided to go shirtless and flaunted his pumped arms. The duo went on to call themselves “water babies” and wrote “Us” in the caption. In no time, their photos went viral on the image-sharing platform. While their friends from the industry like Arti Singh, Sharad Malhotra, Charul Malik, among others dropped endearing comments on their pics, fans too flooded the comments section with love.

A user wrote, "You both look like Khal Drogo and Khaleesi from Game Of Thrones." As soon as Shefali stumbled upon this comment, she was quick to respond with an emoji. Whereas, another fan penned, "Couple goals." A user also trolled the actor and wrote, "Jaa ke table lay kar aa" (Go and get the table). Shefali hit back at the troll and wrote, "Jeevan mein aage badho bhai" (Please move ahead in life, brother).

Shefali and Parag's bathtub pics go viral

Shefali Jariwala on Monday shared another set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile in which she was happily posing for the camera while dressed up in a printed monokini. The Kaanta Laga actor accessorised her look with cat-framed sunglasses and showed a thumbs-up. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Some would say that I'm an aqua-holic." She penned hashtags like 'ocean lover', 'summer vibes', 'sunny day', 'love', 'happy girl', 'no Monday blues', and others in the caption. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali was a part of shows like Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5, and others, Parag Tyagi, on the other hand, was seen in the supernatural series, Naagin 5, alongside Surbhi Chandna.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.