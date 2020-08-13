Shefali Jariwala Shares Pic With Audience Cutouts, Fans Ask If She Will Be On 'TKSS'

After impressing the audience on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Shefali Jariwala will soon make her comeback to the television screen. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, she did not reveal anything and left fans confused saying, "wait for the surprise!". Take a look at Shefali Jariwala's Instagram post.

Shefali Jariwala to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show?

Also Read | Charu Asopa addresses troubled marriage, says 'Waiting for God to show me direction'

In this Instagram picture, the Kaanta Laga actor was spotted sitting in the live audience area with their cutouts. She stunned in a black off-shoulder top paired with a maroon skirt. Shefali was seen pulling one of the cutouts' cheeks.

Shefali Jariwala captioned her Instagram picture as, "Super fun tonite... wait for the surprise!!!!

#extarspecial

.

.

.

#corona #socialdistancing #performance #funtimes #picoftheday #instalove #funny

Also Read | 'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update Aug 12: Abhijit learns about Soham's truth

Several fans have commented on Shefali Jariwala's photos and asked the actor if she will be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show's new episode. However, the actor has not responded to anyone or made an official announcement either. Nor The Kapil Sharma Show's makers neither host Kapil Sharma has given the audience any clue or made an announcement. Check out fans' reactions.

Image Credits: Shefali Jariwala Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Aug 12: Ranbir tries explaining Prachi his feelings for her

Shefali was one of the strong contenders in Bigg Boss 13's house. She had entered as a wild card entry. Shefali stayed in the show for close to three months. During the show, she earned a lot of fan following. Within a few days of her entry in the show, she was made the captain of the house and was also one of the strongest female contenders while performing tasks. However, she did not reach the finale.

Meanwhile, on the hand, The Kapil Sharma Show was recently resumed after the break due to coronavirus lockdown. The first guest on the show was Sonu Sood. The last episode featured the spouses of Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Their partners Parmeet Sethi, Kashmera Shah and Priyanka Sharda made a guest appearance on the show and revealed many unknown facts about their married lives.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla corrects a fan about Pratyusha Bannerjee's right birth date; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.