Shefali Jariwala Stuns In New Bikini Stills, Says 'Girls Just Wanna Have Sun'

Actor Shefali Jariwala has currently jetted off to the Maldives to enjoy some quality time. On Wednesday, March 17, the Kaanta Laga fame shared a slew of stunning bikini photos which has evoked wanderlust in the minds of her followers. Upon seeing the post, fans couldn’t stop complimenting the beachy avatar of the diva.

Shefali Jariwala’s bikini pictures

In the post shared by her, Shefali can be seen standing at the edge of a pool donning a gorgeous black bikini. Flaunting her toned curves, the actor wore sunglasses and a pink watch to complete her beachy look. Hair tied in a ponytail and minimalistic makeup added elegance to her bold attire. From pouting to sunbathing, the post features her doing it all. While sharing the photo, Shefali wrote, “Girls just wanna have sun”. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor couldn’t control themselves from complimenting her. While some ‘wowed’ by the post, many others called her ‘stunning’. Fire and red heart emoticons have swamped the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

In another post, Shefali can be seen relaxing at a swing by the beach. Donning the same bikini, the actor can be seen having the time of her life as she embraces the sun while posing for the camera. Here, the actor opted for a dark blue bandanna to lock her sleek hair in a loose bun. Shefali captioned this stunning photograph as, “The beach is calling and I must go...”. Take a look at it below:

Visual tour of Shefali Jariwala’s Maldives Vacation:

Among many beautiful destinations to visit, the Maldives has now become a hotspot for celebrities. In the recent past, many TV celebs gave a visual treat of their exquisite Maldives vacation on their respective social media platform. From Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes to Aamna Shariff, celebs induced travel bug in the minds of followers by sharing photographs filled with white-sand beaches, azure water and picturesque landscapes. Check it out below:

