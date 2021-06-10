Shefali Jariwala Surprises Husband Parag Tyagi; Shows Up At The Airport To Pick Him; Watch

Reality star Shefali Jariwala was recently spotted at the airport as she decided to surprise her husband, Parag Tyagi, by randomly showing up at the airport to pick him up. In the pap shot, the actor can be seen giving Parag a tight hug before posing for the paparazzi together. Fans love to see the two celebrities together and their following has commendably grown since they appeared on a reality show together.

Shefali’s surprise for her husband

Actor Shefali Jariwala recently gave her husband a pleasant surprise by picking him up from the airport after the couple had stayed away from each other, for a few days. In the video released by paparazzi member, Viral Bhayani, Shefali Jariwala was seen running into the arms of Parag on his arrival at Mumbai airport. The couple also had a sweet moment before they headed home together. Shefali Jariwala’s excitement and Parag Tyagi’s delight was clearly visible in the video, as they were more than happy to reunite after living apart for a short period. Parag can also be seen lifting her up in his arms before placing a sweet kiss on her forehead.

In the short clip, Shefali Jariwala was dressed in an urban cool jumper, an apt choice for a simple day out. The olive green jumper was studded in colourful patchwork which resembles comic stripes and expressions. She also added white shoes and thick frames to the look, alongside a contrasting pink facemask. On the other hand, Parag Tyagi aced the airport look in a simple black jacket and a pair of matching track pants. He was also carrying a black backpack, keeping the look colour coordinated. Have a look at the video here.

Shefali Jariwala has also lately been keeping her fans updated through frequent social media posts. She had also previously encouraged her followers to get vaccinated as soon as possible, through a short video of herself, getting the jab. She also ensured that the process does not hurt at all, contrary to the beliefs amongst the people.

IMAGE: SHEFALI JARIWALA INSTAGRAM

