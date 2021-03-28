Shefali Jariwala's Maldives Trip Roundup: Photos That Will Make You Wish You Were There

Shefali Jariwala checked into the Maldives with her husband Parag Tyagi and has been sharing an array of photos from her trip. Most recently, Shefali was seen wearing all floral clothing which included a crop top and a sarong. The actress is currently vacationing at Kandima island in the Maldives and shared the photo with the caption, "Chasing dreams...#wanderlust #travelgram". Take a look at Shefali Jariwala's latest photo below.

Shefali Jariwala's travel photos

Jumpsuits and sunburns

Shefali Jariwala's Instagram handle recently featured the actress in a floral jumpsuit. The actress seemed to love her look just as much as fans seeing as she shared two posts in the jumpsuit. In the first post, the actress looked sunburnt and shared the picture saying, "The sunburn was worth it...#sunkissed #sunbum". In the second post, Shefali could be seen sitting on a bench in her floral jumpsuit and shared it with the caption, "Wild & Free ! #wanderlust". Take a look at the posts below.

Snorkelling in swimsuits

Shefali shared a couple of photos of herself a black printed swimsuit in which the actress also went snorkelling later. She shared a video of herself while snorkelling as well. Shefali shared the first post in the swimsuit with the caption, "Some would say that I'm an aqua-holic !" while the video of her snorkelling was shared with a couple of hashtags. Take a look at Shefali Jariwala's Instagram posts below.

Water babies

Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, also made an appearance on the actress' Instagram handle as the couple is on a vacation together. The couple can be seen seated in a bathtub in the photos. Jariwala wore a black printed bikini, while her husband flaunted his chiselled physique. Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag, also shared the same post on his account and both of them titled the picture "Us" with some hashtags.

More fun in the Maldives

Shefali Jariwala has shared an amalgamation of photos from her trip to the Maldives. The actress shared some stunning photos in a black bikini and a red bikini from her trip as well. The actress also shared a couple of photos and a video in a floral blue sarong dress. Take a look at some of Shefali Jariwala's travel photos below.

Image source - Shefali Jariwala Instagram