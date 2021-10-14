Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla's Unreleased Song Is Now Titled 'Adhura'; See Poster

'Sidnaaz' fans are still reeling from the news of Sidharth Shukla's demise, which left his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill shattered too. Shehnaaz and Sidharth, who have previously appeared in many music videos, were gearing up for another project which was reportedly a peppy dance number showcasing the duo in fresh avatars. The music video under Saregama, which was then titled Habit, had been reportedly shot across Goa, with several photos and videos from the shoot going viral earlier.

The makers have now shared the latest development from the unfinished project, which has now been renamed Adhura. The tagline of the song's recently released poster reads," Ek Adhura Gaana Ek Adhuri Kahani" (one incomplete song, one incomplete story).

Taking to their Twitter handle on Wednesday, 13 October, music label Saregama revealed the first look poster of the project, which showcased a candle burning amid a dark backdrop. Revealing the title Adhura, they wrote, "Ek Adhura Gaana Ek Adhuri Kahani #Adhura.... coming soon.". The song has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, while Arko has penned the lyrics. Take a look.

Fans were divided over the latest update, with many expressing disappointment about the project being revamped and demanded the makers to release the song without any changes. One user questioned the morose theme of the project, which was touted to be a peppy number, while another humbly requested to see the last glimpse of Sidnaaz in the project's authentic self.

If I'm not wrong the song was named HABIT and it was supposed to be peppy number different track as told earlier by shreya ma'am in an IV. Why did they change it to adura and seems like some sad version looking at the title? #SidharthShukla — सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ™🖤 (@Sid_ShuklaFC) October 13, 2021

Saregama team, it's a humble request if you could simply release the original song titled - " habit" with whatever that had been shot. Be it even a minute of Song, just don't turn it into something else because of what happened. I wish to see SidNaaz last time as it is! — Nat (@imnutellala) October 13, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill's first appearance after Sidharth Shukla's demise

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz, who has completely distanced herself from social media after Sidharth Shukla's demise, recently made her first public appearance for promoting Honsla Rakh, her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh. Many videos of the actor's social media interactions have been making headlines, with fans only showering praises. Gill could be seen recreating a scene from the film with a humorous twist and giving the audience a hint about what to expect from it. The clips also showcase Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa jokingly beating up Diljit Dosanjh. The Punjabi romantic comedy is set to release on 15 October.

