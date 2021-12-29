Shehnaaz Gill-Asim Riaz Row: All About The Controversy Involving Sidharth Shukla

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz were recently caught in a controversy, after Asim's recent tweet that made headlines. As fans assumed that the tweets were for Shehnaaz Gill, the situation spiralled into a huge controversy with Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's fans attacking Asim Riaz online that led to a Twitter war as 'Shame on Asim Riaz' trended on Twitter.

Shehnaaz Gill's viral dance video

It all started with Shehnaaz Gill's dance video that surfaced online and instantly went viral. Shehnaaz Gill was deeply saddened after actor Sidharth Shukla's demise and her fans were extremely delighted to see Shehnaaz getting back to her normal life after many days. In the video, she was seen shaking legs at her manager's engagement party on the song Zingaat and fans loved this fun-loving and cheerful side of her. After which, Asim Riaz's reaction came that did not go well with Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla fans and led to a huge mess.

Asim Riaz's shocking tweet

Asim takes a dig and speaks about people who get over the deaths of their loved ones so soon. Asim in his tweet wrote -' Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon…Kya Baat …kya baat”. The Sidnaaz fans were not at all pleased with Asim's tweet and they backlashed him with many tweets after which 'Shame on Asim Riaz' was trending on Twitter.

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

Twitter war

Shehnaaz Gill fans were irked with the tweet and they started slamming Asim Riaz on tweeter. Here take a look at how fans trolled Asim.

Genuinely, not expected this from you Asim. I was your die hard fan from last 2 years. Seriously giving taunt to someone who's try to move on from bad days..



I'm very happy to see her like this because I also going through from this pain of losing someone 💔



SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ — G H A U S I A (@ghausiatifa) December 27, 2021

nhi tell me one thing ...kee if you would have been invited to the party to tum rote baith ke? tumhare hisab se she must be crying all day?...right....kahi bhee jaye...kissi bhee party wgera mai she must be crying..



ye besharmo jaise tweet krna band krdo..engagement ke chkr mai — Shashank(Sidheart)..ShashNi❣️ (@Hulk_Sid) December 27, 2021

This can’t be the Asim I know 🥺



Nobody get over their loved ones its the kind of pain that stays with us forever but the thing is hamaray paas koi choice nhi hota hamei life kaatni padti hai so we can’t judge people ese we never know what they are hiding behind their smiles 🥺 — 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫 🦋 (@meriimarzi) December 27, 2021

Have always stood by you, given you the levy, tried to keep the brotherhood alive just coz Sid liked you. My Sid never liked wrong people. Today I have nothing to say. So disappointed Asim. Whoever this is for, everyone has the right to live their life the way they want to... — A 🤙🏽 (Sid 💫) (@BiggBossTw) December 27, 2021

After all these tweets soon Twitter was buzzing with 'shame on Asim Riaz'tweets and it was trending all over the internet. Netizens were seen venting out their anger on Asim.

Asim clears the air

After fans bashed Asim he took to his tweeter handle and cleared the air around the controversy and mentioned that the tweet was not directed at Shehnaaz and netizens are making wrong assumptions. He on his clarification said that the tweet was meant for his other friend. Asim said that a few days back he had lost a good friend from Jammu and his mutual friends from the same circle are partying in Goa, which he did not like and so these remarks were for that friend and not for Shehnaaz. Here take a look at his tweet :

Netizen's reaction after Asim's clarification

Even after clearing the confusion netizens have mixed responses as they still are not convinced with Asim and they feel that the last story is a cover-up and even if it is true they feel it is really upsetting to talk about these issues on social media platforms like tweeter and taking a dig at someone's grieving patterns is absolutely wrong. However, other Actor's like Karanvir Bohra, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz fans, strongly reacted to the controversy and stood by Asim's side.

