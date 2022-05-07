Shehnaaz Gill Attends Spiritual Event In Delhi; Talks About Importance Of Social Service

Ever since actor Sidharth Shukla's death, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill has been receiving support and love from the fans all across. Post the tragic demise, fans were quite concerned about the actor and how she would cope with the great loss. But, given the time, Shehnaaz has kept herself strong and emerged as a great example for many.

The actor who has been associated with a spiritual organisation for some time was recently spotted at one of their events in the National capital. The star attended the event which was organised for the empowerment of the girl child. The actor was spotted enjoying her time on stage completely along with sister BK Shivani.

Shenaaz Gill participates in a spiritual event in Delhi

The actor who is known for her simplicity looked completely beautiful and charming in a white Anarkali suit, which she had paired with a colourful dupatta. She was also seen hugging the BK sisters and talking on the topic of empowerment of girl children. The event began by lighting the lamp followed by a short speech by Shehnaaz where she spoke about making more efforts to help people in the society.

I might be wrong here but , generally youth perceives the thing of spirituality as something boring and outdated.



Not anymore!



Shehnaaz Gill has stepped in , just wait and watch. She's gonna make it worth your while 💯❤️#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/J20S8vxoFq — Joy 👑 (@DoubleOverLimit) May 7, 2022

Exclusive!#ShehnaazGill Gets a grand welcome at brahamkumaris..

Star @ishehnaaz_gill Looking So Beautiful in Her Desi Style ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/yBjCbyrBPX — AYAAN🦁 (@AYAANBB13) May 6, 2022

Apart from this, the Punjabi singer-actor was also seen shaking a leg with the Brahma Kumari sisters on Punjabi folk songs. Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced online. Fans of the actor are delighted to see their favourite star be a part of a noble cause. They showered her with lots of love in the video where she can be seen dancing to folk songs.

Shehnaaz also shared pictures on Instagram with spiritual guide BK Shivani of the Brahmakumaris. She captioned it, "Soul sisters." Not many have known that Sidharth Shukla was a follower of Brahma Kumaris and he had introduced Shehnaaz to the spiritual organisation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, where she worked opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Her character and acting were appreciated a lot by her fans. According to various media reports, she will next be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which shall mark her Bollywood debut.

(Image: @Doubleoverlimit/@AyaanBB13/Instagram)