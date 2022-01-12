Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Internet With Latest Photoshoot Pics; Fans Say 'back With A Bang'

Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her social media account after a long gap and posted some stunning images of herself from a recent photo shoot with fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. She was seen in a gorgeous black and emerald green outfit, as she stunned fans with her look. A netizen commented 'back again with a bang' as they welcomed back the star to social media.

Shehnaaz Gill shares glamourous pictures from her latest photoshoot

In the pictures the actor shared on social media, she can be seen in a satin black dress, which is designed with green feathers, which takes her to look to the next level. She is also seen with matching earrings and subtle make-up, allowing fans to focus on the beauty of her outfit. Her hair was styled in a high bun and she also wore a matching ring. The actor was last seen in Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh, which is a romantic comedy and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Have a look at Shehnaaz Gill's recent post here

Several fans took to the comments section of the post soon after the picture was uploaded and hailed the actor. Fans called her 'beautiful', while others thought she looked 'gorgeous'. Several netizens flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emoticons and showed their love to Gill. Fan also wished her the best for her future, as one of them wrote, "Best wishes for a great time ahead. Lots of love and luck to you."

The actor was recently in the news after she released an all-new song dedicated to her late rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla. The song was titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai' and it received heaps of love as it brought fans to tears. The music video showed fans glimpses of the time they spent together, which also included glimpses of them in Bigg Boss, where they rose to fame and gained a massive fan following, individually and as a couple. The caption of the song on YouTube read, "Here We Present a Heartfelt Tribute to our Sidharth Shukla. This Tribute Song is Sung By Shehnaaz Gill and Lyrics and Music is Given By Raj Ranjodh."

