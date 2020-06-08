Shehnaaz Can’t Stop Herself From Praising Sidharth, Says 'itna Cute Kaise Dikh Sakta Hai?'

Actor Sidharth Shukla is certainly making the most of his time at home by updating and entertaining fans through his social media handle. Right from doing household chores to taking a trip down memory lane, he has been doing it all. Sidharth Shukla recently shared a stunning picture on social media and seems like Shehnaaz Gill is head over heels seeing his picture as she could not stop herself from commenting on the post.

Sidharth Shukla recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him giving some tough looks. The actor can be seen wearing a jersey and also opted for no makeup, a well-trimmed beard, and a messy hairdo. He sure looks suave, even as he gives this intense pose. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to ask fans about playing football post lockdown. He wrote, “Will social distancing on a football ground means scoring goals to be easier”.

Fans went on to praise the picture with several happy comments and likes. But seems like it was not just fans who were thrilled to see Sidharth Shukla’s stunning picture. Actor and singer, Shehnaaz Gill also went on to praise the picture and also wrote a note. She went on to ask "how can someone look so cute?" and she further went on to praise Sidharth's picture by telling him, "kya rough tough look hai yaar." Check out the picture below.

Shehnaaz Gill's reaction

In a recent interview with a news portal, Sidharth Shukla has been asked about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and the actor has said they are friends. He said that after Bigg Boss 13, his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill changed too. The actor said knowing someone is two different things when you're locked inside the house versus knowing someone outside.

He added that his bond with Shehnaaz is the same as it was within the house. He also revealed that he meets Shehnaaz Gill, and they spend time together. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have often been the town of the town after their Big Boss journey. Fans have also created a ship name titled SidNaaz, which often go on to trend on social media.

