Shehnaaz Gill 'cried On The Inside' After Switching To Non-veg Diet For Health Reasons

In a recent episode of her show Desi Vibes, actor Shehnaaz Gill welcomed spiritual leader Brahma Kumari BK Shivani. They touched upon several topics such as forgiveness, coping with depression and the impact of vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets. The actress narrated her personal experience of being advised to consume non-vegetarian food for medical reasons, while BK Shivani emphasised upon the karmic aspects associated with dietary choices.

During the show, Shehnaaz opened up about the challenging time when she had to deviate from her vegetarian diet. She revealed that she faced a problem with her C3C5 vertebrae, resulting in a stiff neck that limited her mobility. Her doctor recommended temporarily incorporating non-vegetarian food into her diet to aid in the healing process. The actress reluctantly complied, expressing the emotional difficulty she experienced while consuming non-vegetarian soup for a long time.

BK Shivani's insights: The energy of food and karma

(Shehnaaz Gill poses with Brahamkumari BK Shivani | Image: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Responding to Shehnaaz Gill's experience, BK Shivani shed light on the concept of energy and vibrations associated with food choices. She emphasised that non-vegetarian food carries the vibration of pain, explaining that even from a karmic perspective, consuming meat involves someone else's sacrifice. She further stated that regardless of taste or potential health benefits, relying on the 'energy of death' is not conducive to overall well-being. BK Shivani encouraged Shehnaaz to explore alternative sources of protein found in vegetarian food.

Shehnaaz Gill's return to vegetarianism

(Shehnaaz Gill enjoying vegetarian food on her recent trip | Image: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Acknowledging BK Shivani's insights, Shehnaaz Gill shared that she has since transitioned back to a vegetarian diet. However, she expressed sadness about having temporarily consume non-vegetarian food for the sake of her health. She emphasised her willingness to prioritise her well-being and believed that the temporary shift would bring healing benefits.