Shehnaaz Gill garnered immense popularity following her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 13. The singer cum actor enjoys a massive fan following on her social media. Gill leaves no stones unturned in keeping her fans and followers entertained by sharing interesting pictures and videos.

Yet again, the Honsla Rakh actor headed to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a special video where she is seen singing Kaise Hua from the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer film Kabir Singh. As soon as Shehnaaz posted the video, fans were all mesmerised by Shehnaaz's singing talent.

Shehnaaz Gill sings Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh

On Wednesday, Shehnaaz took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video wherein she is seen crooning the soothing track, Kaise Hua. In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen sitting on a sofa while donning a printed white t-shirt and black shorts as she sings the soulful track. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, "This is for my fans. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial for making a special one."

Here, take a look at the video:

The moment the post came online, fans lauded Gill's singing skills. One of the users wrote, "So soothing & melodious" another wrote, "I am in love with your voice," the other user wrote, "The pain the love is so real nd pure #sidnazzforever" whereas, many users simply dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to relationship rumours with Raghav Juyal

Earlier, during her brother Shehbaz Badesha's song launch event, Gill quashed link-up rumours with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal and called out the media for picking up such questions. During the event, Shehnaaz said, "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai (why does the media always tell lies). Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na…toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Just because we are standing next to someone, or hanging out, doesn’t mean we are dating. So all this is rubbish. I will get hyper now)."

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill