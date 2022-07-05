Shehnaaz Gill Croons ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ In Punjabi; Talks About Films & More; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities in the country and the actor's fun, candid videos are loved by fans immensely. The former Bigg Boss contestant recently recorded a video in the bathroom with her stylist Ken Ferns, as she answered a variety of questions about what's been up in her life, films, make-up, and much more.

What stole the attention in the entire clip was Shehnaaz's hilarious recital of Charlie Puth's We Don't Talk Anymore, that too in Punjabi. She also went on to sing Save Your Tears by Weeknd, with her stint leaving netizens entertained to the core.

Shehnaaz Gill croons We Don’t Talk Anymore in Punjabi in latest video

Shehnaaz Gill uploaded the almost 9-minute video on her YouTube channel and captioned it, "A teenzy bit detail of what’s been up, my choices and more!'" In typical Shehnaaz Gill style, she went on to talk about how she's her own favourite, her love for makeup, especially the more 'natural toned' one, and much more. When asked if she learns the lyrics of English songs by heart while making a reel on them, Shehnaaz started crooning songs like Save your tears for another day, When I see you again as well as We don't Talk Anymore. Take a look.

Shehnaaz also expressed her desire to star in women-oriented films as she lauded all females for their unparalleled strength. "Koi bhi film milein lekin women-oriented mile kyunki women sabse strong hoti hain. Meri movie wohi maanugi jisme main akeli hongi (Whatever film I get, it should be a women-oriented one as they are the strongest. I'll consider a film my own when I'm the only one headlining it)."

The fun video finally ended with the actor revealing her secret shooting location. Shehnaaz mentioned that she has been filming from her bathroom this whole time.

Shehnaaz recently grabbed eyeballs as she made her ramp debut with designer Samant Chauhan. Gill was lauded for her Rajputana bride avatar while dancing to Sidhu Moose Wala's song Akhiyan De Samne on the ramp. "Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan at the @timesfashionweek Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill," she wrote on social media.

