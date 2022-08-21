Shehnaaz Gill Details Wedding Plans; Hints At Sidharth Shukla While Discussing Her Life

Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the most celebrated Indian stars following her stint in Bigg Boss season 13, where her and late actor Sidharth Shukla's chemistry won many hearts. Shehnaaz was recently asked about her marriage plans, to which she said anything can happen as life has been 'unpredictable' to her, appearing to hint at Shukla's shocking demise.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz said she's not sure if she will marry a person from the entertainment industry, and further detailed the qualities she's looking for in her partner. The actor quipped how all she wants is to be pampered, and that her better half should keep all his problems away from her.

Shehnaaz Gill talks about wedding plans

Spilling details on her future plans, she mentioned, “I don’t know anything can happen. Never say never. I can’t say that I will get married to an actor only or something like that. Life has been unpredictable to me, so anything can happen."

The Honsla Rakh star further revealed the qualities she'll prefer in her partner. "I don't want any quality in him apart that he should see the quality in me, how to pamper me, how to make me feel special and more. While I don't want to listen to anything off him, he should keep all his problems away from me," she remarked.

Only a few days back, Gill quashed link-up rumours with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal and called out the media for picking up such questions. During a recent event, Shehnaaz said, "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai (why does the media always tell lies). Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na…toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab main hyper ho jaungi (Just because we are standing next to someone, or hanging out, doesn’t mean we are dating. So all this is rubbish. I will get hyper now)."

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is slated to release by 2022 end. She also has Rhea Kapoor's next which will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SIDNAAZFOREVER77)