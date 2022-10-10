Shehnaaz Gill Distances Herself From Fan Trying To Hold Her For Picture, Latter Apologises

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fanbase, waiting to click pictures with the star during most of her public outings. In a similar instance at the airport, Shehnaaz stopped to oblige a couple of fans for pictures, however, one of them got too close to the actor, leading her to immediately pull away.

In a video shared on social media, one can see the former Bigg Boss contestant maintaining her calm as the man moves his hand towards her shoulder. Despite this, she clicked a picture with him and eventually called him out for the same. Her reaction was lauded by many netizens, with one stating "she is her self-protector."

Shehnaaz Gill distances herself from a fan trying to hold her for a picture

In the video shared by various paparazzi handles, one can see the man putting his hand on Shehnaaz's shoulder as she stopped to click a picture with him. Taken aback by the instance, Shehnaaz moved away, while the fan immediately folded his hands and apologised.

After the photo session was done, Shehnaaz addressed the man and mentioned, "Tujhe kya laga mera dost hai (What did you think you are my friend)?" Take a look.

Reacting to the video, netizens dropped comments like, "That presence of mind," "Shehnaz handled it maturely," and "She is too funny, but like a boss lady," among other things.

Meanwhile, the Honsla Rakh star's father Santokh Singh Sokhi Gill received death threats from an unknown person on the phone, following which he reached out to the SSP of Amritsar Rural Police to file a complaint. In a statement, Santokh urged the police authorities to investigate this or else he will soon be forced to leave Punjab. He added that the caller threatened to kill him before Diwali.

