Shehnaaz Gill Enjoys 'spa Time' By Rolling In Mud; Fans Call Her 'down To Earth'; See Pics

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of pictures on her social media space on Wednesday, which saw her enjoying a natural 'spa' by rolling in mud. The 29-year-old actor is one of the most active celebrities on social media and keeps her fans informed about her day-to-day activities. Her latest post was once again an indication of this.

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys 'spa time'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Shehnaaz Gill shared some pics of herself bathing in the mud at a random place. She was dressed in a black-coloured T-shirt with matching shorts and captioned the post, "spa time #off roading". The Honsla Rakh star also carried a water bottle while lying on the muddy ground. Some pictures showed her sitting on the mud, while she could be seen rubbing mud on her body. The last picture featured her back to her glowing appearance and it seemed like she had a bath at some random place. Take a look at it here:

Fans were quick to react, as was evident from the comment section. Some netizens called her 'down to Earth', while a fan commented, "Mummy maregi tumhe kichad me khel rhe ho an", an Instagram user wrote, "Beach day! Will always love and support you every day!", while others dropped hearts under the post.

Shehnaaz's previous video in a natural setting was when she helped a group of farmers in their paddy farming when she had gone for trekking. Her enjoyable time at a lovely waterfall despite having an injury in her foot was one of the highlights of the video.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is slated to release by the end of this year. Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she will star in Rhea Kapoor's next which will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and will be directed by Karan Boolani. She will also be joining hands with actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for their America tour as well.