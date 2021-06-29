Shehnaaz Gill Fans Excited For Her Shoot With Dabboo, Trend #ShehnaazXDabbooRatnani

On June 29, popular Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani and model and actor Shehnaaz Gill announced they will be collaborating for a shoot. Shehnaaz's fans took the internet by storm as they made the #ShehnaazXDabbooRatnani trend on Twitter. They went on to say that they are very excited about this collaboration, and are waiting to see what the two have in store for their fans.

Shehnaaz's Fans Trend Shehnaaz Gill X Dabboo Ratnani

Shehnaaz Gill went live on her YouTube Channel for the first time today, and most of her fans ended up expressing how happy they were because of this collaboration. On Twitter, they made the hashtag #ShehnaazXDabbooRatnani, as they said that this was bound to happen because the actor deserved great things in life. Some of them went on to say that they wished to see Shehnaaz smiling in life always. They said that they could not wait to see more of the BTS or the shots since they were anticipating Shehnaaz's look and the outcome of this shoot.

Shehnaaz Gill X Dabboo Ratnani

On June 29, Tuesday, Shehnaaz Gill, and Dabboo Ratnani gave glimpses of their photoshoots via their Instagram stories. Dabboo Ratnani even went on to post a reel with Shehnaaz where her back was facing the camera, and Dabboo Ratnani looked excited to be collaborating with her. The teaser was later posted on Dabboo Ratnani's Youtube page where he said, "Shehnaaz has looked amazingggggggg in every single look." He later said that he would be sharing some BTS moments from the shoot in a couple of days.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

Shehnaaz was last seen in the music video for Fly by Badshah and Amit Uchana which released on 4, March 2021. She will now be seen in the music video for Habit which will be sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Shehnaaz will also be featuring in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa. The movie is written by Rakesh Dhawan and being directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The movie is scheduled to release on 15 October 2021.

IMAGE: SHEHNAAZ GILL INSTAGRAM, TWITTER, DABBOO RATNANI INSTAGRAM

