Shehnaaz Gill Fans Trend 'Shame On Alt Balaji' Ahead Of Sidharth Show Launch, Seek Apology

Shehnaaz Gill fans trended 'Shame on Alt Balaji' ahead of Sidharth Shukla's show Broken But Beautiful Season 3 launch and sought an apology.

Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla

Image: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram


Since their strong bond was formed on Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been in the news for their friendship, amid reports of their alleged romance. Not just shooting music videos, advertisements and celebrating time with each other, they are also known to give a shoutout to each other’s ventures. However, there was an unpleasant incident related to the two as fans of Shehnaaz fumed at Alt Balaji, the platform streaming the latter’s Broken But Beautiful season 3, for allegedly liking an offensive post about her.

Shehnaaz Gill fans trend ‘Shame on Alt Balaji’

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill expressed their displeasure after Alt Balaji allegedly liked a tweet that trolled the actor with a pic of hers, along with the use of expletive. This seemed to poke fun at her over Sidharth romancing another actress, Sonia Rathee, as the song Mere Liye from the series geared up for release on Saturday.

Sharing the screenshot of the liked tweet by Alt Balaji, which has now been unliked, the netizens demanded an 'apology.' Many of them also uninstalled the app and some also posted low ratings and negative reviews on the Play Store.

The fans termed it ‘disgusting’, ‘disrespectful’ and ‘pathetic’ and stated that they will trend the hashtag till they don’t issue an apology. Some were also unhappy over the platform doing so after Shehnaaz had promoted Broken But Beautiful 3.

 

Meanwhile, Broken But Beautiful is gearing up for release on May 29. The series deals with the ups and downs in the characters of Sidharth and Sonia Rathee, who fall in love while working on a play together.

