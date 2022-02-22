Shehnaaz Gill Gives Hilarious Reply To An Ill Fan Who Asks For Hug; 'You Need Quarantine'

Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill is not only known for her acting and singing skills, but also for her fun-loving and bubbly nature. The actor won her fans' hearts after participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss and soon became the nation's heartthrob. Now, the actor enjoys a massive fans following across the country and often interacts with her loved ones via social media. She recently engaged herself in an interactive session with fans on Twitter and left them in splits with her funny and witty replies.

Every now and then Shehnaaz Gill's name is seen trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The actor's fans often shower her with love by posting her pictures or writing heartfelt notes. A fan recently went to the extent of asking Shehnaaz for a hug as he was ill. The fan wrote, "Shehnaaz my health is not well can you please give me a hug please please please." The fan's tweet seemingly caught the Honsla Rakh star's attention as she was quick enough to reply the same. Shehnaaz replied suggesting the Twitter user does not need a valentine but quarantine. She wrote, "Maintain 6feet distance .......u don’t need valentine u need quarantine." She also added a laughing emoji to her reply. While Gill's hilarious reply left her fans in splits, they also congratulated the Twitter user. Many called him "lucky" to have received a reply from Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill's funny reply to a fan

Shehnaaz my health is not well can you please give me a hug please please please 🥺🥺 — 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐢 ❤️ (@Alone_abhii1) February 20, 2022

On Shehnaaz Gill's work front

Shehnaaz Gill is currently coping with the untimely death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The actor did not make any public appearance for several weeks after the Balika Vadhu star's demise. She was last seen in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh and has not been a part of any project since. The actor is currently in talks to join Ekta Kapoor's upcoming reality show Lock Upp.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Shehnaaz Gill was approached for a spot in the show and she had signed for the same. The publication revealed Shehnaaz Gill has millions of fans across the country and will be one of the strongest contestants in the show. However, the actor or the show runners have not confirmed her participation yet.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill