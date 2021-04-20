Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To Selena Gomez's 'Baila Conmigo'; Fans Title Her 'National Crush'

Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill recently became the talk of the town after she posted a video of herself grooving to Baila Conmigo. On Monday, the Shona Shona star decided to join the bandwagon of the viral Instagram Reel trend by sharing her version of the Selena Gomez song. Soon after the video surfaced on social media, it went viral and garnered heaps of praise from ardent fans.

Shehnaaz Gill's video dancing to Selena Gomez's 'Baila Conmigo' wins hearts

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Malhotra's highly-speculated relationship became a trending topic of discussion on social media yet again after the former posted a video of herself shaking a leg to American songstress Selena Gomez's song, Baila Conmigo. Yesterday, i.e. April 19, 2021, the Kala Shah Kala actor shared her video clip on Instagram Reels and it instantly caught netizens' attention on the social media platform. In less than 24 hours from posting, Shehnaaz Gill's latest IG Reel raked over a whopping 390k likes and more than 28k comments.

In the video shared by her, along with flaunting her new hairdo, Shehnaaz also showed off her dancing skills in a hot pink striped pyjama set with hints of black. In no time after she posted the video, her admirers flocked to the comment section of the post to lavish her with compliments. Check out Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Reel below:

Have a look at some fan reactions below:

However, although celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani found Shehnaaz Gill's video cute, he complained about her video's poor quality and pointed out that it would've looked even cuter had it been shot on a better phone. Reposting Shehnaaz's IG Reel on his Twitter handle, Viral wrote: "Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone". Take a look:

Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone ðŸ“± pic.twitter.com/KM6Z9gMdPp — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) April 19, 2021

Later, her Bhula Dunga co-star and rumoured lover Sidharth Malhotra decided to give Viral a befitting reply by asking him the reason for posting it if he didn't like it. Sidharth took to the comment section of the photographer's tweet and wrote, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it". As soon as his tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter was left abuzz with speculations about Sidharth and Shehnaaz's much-talked-about relationship by ardent 'SidNaaz' fans.

Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it ðŸ˜Š — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 19, 2021

