Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 13, recently joined hands with popular creator Yashraj Mukhate, who took one of the actor's dialogues from the reality show and turned it into a foot-tapping song. The song is titled Boring Day and sees glimpses of Gill from the reality show. However, she also joins Mukhate on the dance floor and the two shake a leg to the all-new song.

The short clip starts with Gill complaining about having a boring day in the Bigg Boss 13 house and soon sees Yashraj Mukhate adding beats to her words. The actor further can be heard saying, "Such a boring day, such a boring people. Koi baat nahi karta merese. Pyar nahi karta koi merese (Nobody talks to me. Nobody loves me)," which is also included in the song. Arti Singh, who was also a contestant on the show features in the clip as well.

The caption of the video reads, "Boring Day • Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill. @artisingh5 love your expressions (sic)" Since being posted, the music video has received heaps of love from fans online. Gill was seen shaking a leg with the digital creator as she donned a simple black long sleeve t-shirt, which she paired with blue jeans and a delicate chain around her neck. Her perfect expressions and coordinated moves took the video to the next level. Several netizens called the clip 'superb' and 'amazing', while others left fire and heart emoticons in the comments section.

Watch the 'Boring Day' video below:

Shehnaaz Gill on the work front

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in the upcoming episode of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, a reality show on which contestants showcase their talent to the nation. Gill recently shared a clip of herself singing on the show's stage and fans await the episode to air on 22 January 2022. She chose to sing Ranjha from the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah, and her fans and followers hailed her angelic voice in the comments of the video. She was seen in an off-shoulder gown and her caption read, "Asli Hunar ki pehchaan hone waali hai only on #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf @ColorsTv par!! 😍😍😇😇 (sic)"

(Image: @yashrajmukhate/Instagram)