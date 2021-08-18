Shehnaaz Gill Grooving With Dance Deewane 3 Contestant Makes Sidharth Shukla Jealous?

Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla are known for their chemistry and love-hate relationship ever since their special bond won the audience's heart during their appearance on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2019. The two have been seen together often since, starring in several music videos. Recently, they also shared the screen in their film Silsila SidNaaz Ka on Voot. While fans of Shehnaaz and Siddharth always wait to see them together, audiences had a blast seeing their funny banter in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. The duo had a fun time with the host as well as the contestants. The SidNaaz Jodi will now be seen shaking a leg in Dance Deewane 3.

SidNaaz Jodi to rock the stage of Dance Deewane 3

In the show's latest promo, Shehnaaz can be seen grooving with one of the contestants of the show, Piyush Gurbhele, on the romantic track from Race, Pehli Nazar Mein, sung by Atif Aslam. The contestant teases Sidharth as he shakes a leg with Shehnaaz, leading the Broken But Beautiful actor to make faces. The incident then leaves everyone bursting in a fit of laughter, including the show's judge, Madhuri Dixit.

The interesting part comes when Piyush get lucky as Shehnaaz Gill kisses his hand. To this Sidharth can be seen getting possessive and he gets up from his seat to say," Terko maine sikhaya or tu meri dost ko leke chala gaya." (I taught you and you're taking away my friend). He then hurries to the stage to hold Shehnaaz's hand and takes her away. Have a look at the hilarious promo.

The promo from the upcoming episode of the show was shared by Colors TV, who captioned it,"@realsidharthshukla ne sikhaye @i_am_piyush_gurbhele ko pyaar ke nuskhe, aur ussi ka istemaal karke Piyush ne bana liya @shehnaazgill ko apna dance partner. Watch #DanceDeewane3, every Sat-Sun at 8 pm only on #Colors. #DanceMachayenge #DD3 (sic)." ( Sidharth taught Piyush some lovely moves, using which Piyush made Shehnaaz Gill his dancing partner).

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth on dance reality show

Shehnaaz also uploaded a promo on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen announcing the duo;s arrival on the show. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she captioned it, "Coming Soon #DanceDeewane @realsidharthshukla @colorstv (sic)." In the video, Shehnaaz is heard saying, "Jab love hota hai na toh dil dance karta hai aur Sidharth saath ho toh phir toh deewana hi ban jata hai. Iss hafte aa rahe hai hum love special mein ishq wala dance karne (When one is in love then the heart dances and when there is Sidharth Shukla then it goes crazy. We are coming this weekend to do Ishq wala dance).”. Have a look.

IMAGE: Colors Tv/ Instagram