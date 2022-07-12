Shehnaaz Gill Helps Farmers In Their Paddy Farming As She Enjoys Mumbai Monsoon; Watch

On July 12, 2022, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel which saw her exploring nature, thereby enjoying the Mumbai monsoon. The 28-year-old actor is an evident social media user and often updates her fans about her day-to-day activities. Recently, she uploaded a trekking video in between which Gill helped a group of farmers in their paddy farming and in the end she visited a lovely waterfall despite having an injury in her foot.

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys the Mumbai monsoon

The 10-minute-long video shared by Shehnaaz Gill saw her spending some 'me-time' with nature as she said, "I am alone right now, and I am happy. Everyone should get this time to feel that inner peace." On her way to the waterfall, she met a group of farmers and helped them in paddy farming. Not only did she help them but the Honsla Rakh fame actor also relished some snacks with them. The video then cut into Gill making fun of her muddy slippers, stating that they will be sold for crores and later she even washes them in rainwater.

Sharing the vlog, Shehnaaz captioned her video, "There is nothing more than enjoying a day without connectivity and love of nature. I have heard Mumbai has the best monsoons, toh bas nikal padi sawari to enjoy monsoons and trekking along the way. The experience was surreal and I worked at farms, tried echoing and walked for hours and hours and at the end the beauty was breathtaking."

Shehnaaz croons Kaun Tujhe as she enjoys the rain

It seems like the Bigg Boss star loves rain which is evident from her social media posts. Recently, she shared a video which saw her sitting on the floor as she could be heard saying, "If you feel like singing in the rains, then you must. It doesn’t matter how much you of the lyrics you know, you should enjoy it. That is what matters", following which she started crooning Kaun Tujhe from the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani starrer film M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story. She captioned the video, “Dil ki Baat”, adding a white heart emoticon with it.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill