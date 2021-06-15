Shehnaaz Gill Is A 'beauty In Red And White' As She Dons Formal Attire; Shares Boomerang

Actor Shehnaaz Gill recently took to social media to share a boomerang video, dressed in a proper formal outfit. She is seen pouting in the short clip and her fans have been loving this video as she looks gorgeous and adorable in every way. Various fan pages picked up the boomerang clip and it has now been gaining momentum across social media platforms. Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame through a popular television reality show, has been a prominent face on the internet with a huge fan base across the country.

Shehnaaz Gill’s viral boomerang

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill has lately been keeping her fans updated through frequent posts on social media. She recently put up a boomerang video and her fans have been finding it extremely gorgeous. In the video shared, she was seen sitting on the bed with both her legs folded in. She was graciously posing for the camera by flashing a bright smile. She was also seen pouting and looking the other way in the video which has left her fans pleasantly surprised.

In the video shared, Shehnaaz Gill was seen dressed in a formal white shirt that has been made out of partially sheer material. She has left the top buttons of the shirt open, letting the collar of the outfit stand out. Shehnaaz Gill has styled the shirt with a set of dark red parallel pants which create a contrast in the look. Her hair has been tied up into a bun with a middle partition, allowing the golden stud earrings to stand out in the video. Shehnaaz Gill has also kept the makeup well-coordinated with a bold red lipstick and light blush. Have a look at the boomerang video here.

Shehnaaz Gill is a well-known television personality and singer who rose to fame through Bigg Boss 13. She was a major crowd-pleaser on the show as she could naturally entertain the audience with her quirky antics. She also featured in a series of music videos and spin-off shows after the reality show and has now been working on a few other projects.

IMAGE: SHEHNAAZ GILL INSTAGRAM

