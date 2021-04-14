Shehnaaz Gill Looks Like A 'Barbie Doll' In Her Latest Shoot; See Pics

Shehnaaz Gill was recently clicked during her shoot in Mumbai on April 13, 2021. The actress donned a top and skirt that made her look like a 'Barbie Doll.' She kept her hair tied and opted for minimum accessories. Fans were left in awe with her look and couldn’t stop commenting on her post. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's photos and videos below.

Shehnaaz Gill's 'Barbie Doll' look:

Taking to Instagram, one of the paparazzi shared a picture in which Shehnaaz can be seen in a black tee and black and pink flared skirt. She opted for brown boots and her hair was tied in a ponytail with fringes falling on her face. She paired a look with a minimal necklace and chose the no-makeup look. The paparazzi also shared another video in which Shehnaaz can be seen coming out of the vanity van in the same attire. She smiled and spoke to the pap while going towards her set. The caption of the posts read, “Hottie #ShehnaazGill clicked as she shoots in Mumbai today #pose #photooftheday #shehnaazians #mumbai #ManavManglani @manav.manglani”

Shehnaaz Gill's happy dance:

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram profile and shared a video in the same outfit. In the video, she was seen grooving to the song Intentions by Justin Bieber. In the caption, she wrote, “#shehnaazgill #intentions.” One commenter wrote, “Cuite ...pieeee ... With all good intentions,” the other simply dropped various heart emojis in the comments section.

Shehnaaz Gill's formal attire:

Earlier to this, Shehnaaz shared a set of pictures wearing a blue formal dress. Her hair was tied up with some of it falling over her face. She wore a golden neckpiece and opted for a red lip shade. She simply captioned her post by adding a sparkle emoji.

More about Shenaaz Gill -

Shehnaaz Gill began her modelling career with the music video Shiv Di Kitaab in 2015. She debuted as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England in 2017. Later, she participated in a Colors TV reality show and bagged the third price in the show. She appeared in films such as Kala Shah Kala, Daaka and more. She came to fame by appearing in several music videos such as Bhula Dunga, Keh Gayi Sorry, Kurta Pajama, Waada Hai, Shona Shona and more.

(Promo Image source: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram)

