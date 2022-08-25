Shehnaaz Gill Meditates Under Waterfall With Shehbaz; Fans Spot Sidharth Shukla's Connect

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill became a household pan-India name post her stint in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Season 13. It was undoubtedly the most-viewed and hit season in the history of the controversial show which managed to garner unexpected rankings on the TRP charts. Since then, the Honsla Rakh actor has grown by leaps and bounds at a professional level.

The 29-year-old actor is one of the most active celebrities on social media and keeps her fans informed about her day-to-day activities. Her latest post was once again an indication of this.

Shehnaaz Gill meditates under a waterfall

A day after mesmerizing netizens with her soulful voice, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle and dropped a heartfelt video in which she could be seen enjoying nature. The clip saw the singer meditating under the waterfall and having fun with her brother Shehbaz. The brother-sister duo were snapped in the middle of their trekking session. Watch the video here:

In the video, Shehnaaz could be seen donning a black-coloured oversized t-shirt and grey shorts and she undoubtedly looked adorable. The actor captioned her post, "Look deep into nature. then you will understand Life better 🤍 #shehnaazgill".

Fans spot Sidharth Shukla's connect

Fans, who got emotional, flooded the comments section with heartfelt reactions. Some even spotted late actor Sidharth Shukla's connection to Gill's latest post. A netizen stated that the shorts which Shehnaaz wore in the video were Sidharth's shorts, he commented, "Grey shorts Sid ki yaad aa gyi!", another fan wrote, "I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!", a person commented, "Siddharth ki sandals and shorts" (Sidharth's sandals and shorts).

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is slated to release by the end of this year. Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she will star in Rhea Kapoor's next which will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and will be directed by Karan Boolani. She will also be joining hands with actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for their America tour as well.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill/realsidharthshukla