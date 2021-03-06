Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Receiving Death Threats, Says 'does Not Affect Me'

Shehnaaz Gill's new music Fly in collaboration with Badshah was released on the 5th of March along with the music video. Shehnaaz gill and Badshah took to their respective Instagram to announce the release of their new song and music video urging their fans to check their new collaboration. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the 28-year-old singer broke her silence over receiving negativity from the audience and candidly talked about her experience with hate comments.

'It does not affect me'

In the interview with Bollywood Hungama about Shehnaaz Gill's music video and song, the singer opened up about her experience with receiving death threats and acid attack threats. Shehnaaz admitted that things like this do not affect her but rather enable her to receive more sympathy from the general audience. Addressing the people who speak ill of her, the singer said that those people do not understand that speaking negatively about her will turn it into something positive for the other person.

The actress had been receiving death threats and acid attack threats after appearing in the reality TV show that aired on Colors TV. Several images and videos of the actress were being morphed on the internet in an attempt to slander her image. The singer finally broke her silence over the negativity she received while promoting her new song with Badshah.

Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah 'Fly'

After teasing their fans with several teasers and snippets from their music video, the duo finally announced the release of their song 'Fly'. The highly anticipated music video features Shehnaaz Gill and Badhsha romancing in the snow with beautiful shots of them in stylish winter outfits. The song written by Badshah and composed by D Soldierz includes several references from Shehnaaz's stint from her reality TV show such as 'Saare karde ne copy asi game nu karde ne Flip Flip' referring to her accusation of flipping sides.

Also Read: 'Anupamaa's' Madalsa Sharma Recalls 2020 Memories, Drops Delayed #savagelovechallenge Clip

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill & Badshah's 'Fly' Unveiled; Duo Steals The Show With Their 'snowy' Romance

A look at Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Busy promoting her new song, Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram feed is filled with snippets from her new song Fly. Enjoying a following of over 7 million followers, the actress posts several pictures of her personal moment. From her pictures from her professional photoshoots to pictures with her co-stars, the actress constantly updates her fans by posting consistently.

Also Read: Tahir Raj Bhasin Gives Out A Quirky Version Of His 'tudum' Services, Hints At New Project

Also Read: Parth Samthaan Urges Fans To Not Send Cakes, Gifts On His B'day; Asks To 'donate To Needy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.