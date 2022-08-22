Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up On Dealing With Grief Post-Sidharth Shukla's Death; 'I Feel Strong'

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill became a household pan-India name post her stint in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Season 13. It was undoubtedly the most-viewed and hit season in the history of the controversial show which managed to garner unexpected rankings on the TRP charts. Since then, the Honsla Rakh actor has grown by leaps and bounds at a professional level, but personally, Shehnaaz faced a setback last year after the untimely demise of her dear friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla.

After the death of the actor, Gill mustered enough courage to continue her work and recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 29-year-old opened up about how is she dealing with grief and how it only made her stronger. She said, "The world will feel I am trying to gain sympathy if I would cry in front of them."

'I feel very strong today': Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz explained how she overcame her loss by dealing with it by herself. She said, "Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahe (The world will feel I am trying to gain sympathy if I would cry in front of them)." The BB13 fame star further added that people would consider you weak and she never wants to come across as one. She asserted, "I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely."

Explaining if she has seen a change in herself over the last year, Gill said that she has become stronger, adding, "I feel very strong today. Also, I think whatever happened has prepared me for everything. I have a belief that whatever will happen will be for the good for now."

Talking about the trolling that she received she has been receiving online after kickstarting her work, Shehnaaz said, "They don’t know anything so why should I feel bad? Honestly, I was set to resume work again, and before that, I wanted to do something for the person I respect the most."

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is slated to release by the end of this year. Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she will star in Rhea Kapoor's next which will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and will be directed by Karan Boolani. She will also be joining hands with actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for their America tour as well.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill/realsidharthshukla