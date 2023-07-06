Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up On Facing Betrayal In Relationships: Dhoka Sabne Mujhe...

Shehnaaz Gill candidly discussed her experience with heartbreak. In a recent interview, she opened up about her current outlook on romance. The actress shared that she has grown indifferent to the idea of love due to failure in her previous relationships. However, she admitted that if she were to find her true love, she would never let it go.

3 things you need to know

Shehnaaz Gill revealed she has faced betrayal in her relationships.

The actress was rumoured to be dating late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Of late, she was romantically linked to her co-star Raghav Juyal.

I’ve never betrayed anybody: Shehnaaz Gill

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about her experiences with betrayal in love. She responded by saying that she has never betrayed anyone but has been the one who was betrayed in her relationships. She expressed how being aware of her partner's infidelity forced her to step back and be more cautious. However, she also mentioned that over the years, she has grown stronger and adopted a mindset of "leave if you want to" and "get lost." The actress highlighted her newfound resilience and willingness to let go of relationships that do not bring her happiness.

"Dhoka sabne mujhe diya hai. Jo bhi gaya hai, mujhe chhod ke gaya hai. Dhoka deke chale jao (Stay me in the back and leave)… Mera lekin yeh hai ab, aao aur jao, dafa ho jao, bhaad mein jao (That’s what I believe these days. Leave if you want to, go to hell, get lost).”

Shehnaaz Gill's rumoured relationships

Shehnaaz Gill was rumoured to be dating late actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, 2021. While they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, their close bond was evident as they were often seen together outside of their professional collaborations. Shehnaaz has been vocal about how the loss of her 'best friend' impacted her perspective on love and relationships. She was also linked with co-star Raghav Juyal after they did a film together. But, they denied being in a romantic relationship.