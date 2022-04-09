Despite receiving fame after a stint in the reality show Bigg Boss, actor Shehnaaz Gill is one of the grounded stars and her recent video is proof. Shehnaaz, who is keeping a low profile since last year after the demise of her best friend Sidharth Shukla, recently delighted her fans after she posted a video of performing the folk dance Gidda.

Shehnaaz, who is known for her chirpy behaviour, is a complete delight to watch on social media as her videos are entertaining and spread positivity. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen singing and performing the Punjabi folk dance gidda.

Shehnaaz Gill performs folk dance Gidda with family members

While sharing the video, the actor ditched long words and just wrote a few words like #family, #shehnaazgill, and #boliyan. The video begins with Shehnaaz donning a purple salwar suit. She is seen standing in the middle of a circle formed by members of her family, especially elderly women. Throughout the video, the actor and her family members are seen singing and doing the gidda while portraying beautiful smiles.

Within a few minutes of sharing the video, it has garnered more than lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Her die heart fans have been showering their love on the video as well as on Shehnaaz. One of the users wrote, “Happiness is seeing you happy.” While another wrote, “We love you soo much #shehnaazgill.. god bless you baby…always support you.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “How cute shehnaaz wanted to see you happy always, so happy to see you having fun with the family.”

Shehnaaz is currently in Punjab where she has reunited with her family. She had informed fans about visiting her ‘pind’ with a bunch of pictures on social media. Earlier, she had shared a video on Instagram giving a glimpse of her native place where she can be seen showing off the farms, tractors, and more. Other than this, she even shared a picture while visiting a gurudwara and seeking blessings. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and became friends. Fans loved them together on-screen and also gave them the hashtag 'SidNaaz.'

IMAGE: Instagram/ShehnaazGill