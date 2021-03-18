Shehnaaz Gill Posts Picture With Her Morning Cup Of Tea; Fans Call Her "angel"

Shehnaaz Gill has gained a lot of popularity on television and social media after her appearance in a popular reality TV show. She posts quite actively on social media and keeps sharing updates about herself on a regular basis with her fans. She also holds live interactive sessions with her fans on social media and her loyal followers respond well to all of her posts. Shehnaaz has shared a picture of herself taking a sip of her morning cup of tea, which received pleased reactions from her followers as well.

Shehnaaz Gill poses with her morning cup of tea

While Shehnaaz Gill is currently busy working on her new film with Diljit Dosanjh, she has made sure to make time for her social media fans as well. Her latest Instagram post shows her enjoying her morning tea beside her balcony and posing for the camera. She posted the picture with nothing but a ‘love emoticon’ in the caption, which itself managed to yield all kinds of compliments for her in the comments. Her fans praised her looks by calling her “an angel” in the comments section. Some of them even asked for updates of her new film.

Shehnaaz is all set to star in an upcoming film titled Honsla Rakh, which pairs her opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She has been actively promoting the film and has also shared a few glimpses of the film on social media with her fans. While the plot and other details of the film have been kept under wraps, the film is currently under production and further announcements regarding its release are expected to be made soon.

Image courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram comments

While Shehnaaz Gill has starred in a handful of Punjabi films and television shows, she has been frequently been appearing in many music videos. She first gained attention after working in the reality show and one of her moments from the show even became a viral meme material on social media. Her list of released films include Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala, Daaka and Honsla Rakh will be the latest addition to it. Shehnaaz will also be seen in Shrey Ghoshal’s music video titled Habit.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.