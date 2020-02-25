Shehnaaz Gill Posts An Adorable Throwback Pic With Sidharth Shukla, Calls Him 'Kullu'

Shehnaaz Gill recently uploaded a throwback picture from the time when she was in Bigg Boss 13. She has called Sidharth Shukla "Kullu" as he can also be seen in the picture. The picture has been giving Sidnaaz fans a major moment as they have been missing seeing the jodi on screen.

Shehnaaz Gill remembers her “Kullu”

Shehnaaz Gill recently gave her followers a throwback moment as she posted a picture from the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the picture posted on her official Instagram handle, she can be seen sitting and enjoying a cup of tea along with some chips. She is wearing a pink Indian traditional wear in the picture that she has posted.

The singer is looking at Sidharth Shukla in the picture, as can be understood through the reflection of Sidharth on the glass right behind her. He can be seen lying on his bed here. In the caption for the post, Shehnaaz has asked her fans to look behind her. She has also lovingly called him “Kullu” in the caption. Have a look at the post here.

People have showered love upon the couple in the comments section. They can be seen calling them cute and adorable. The two contestants have gathered a huge fan following together and individually as well.

Fans want Sidnaaz together

Shehnaaz Gill has currently been doing a Swayamwar along with her Bigg Boss 13 fellow contestant Paras Chabbra. Even on the Swayamwar show, titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she can be seen mentioning Sidharth Shukla multiple times as she is missing him in the house. Their fans have been rooting for them for a really long time.

According to a report by a leading news portal, fans have also been demanding a show starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together. The hashtag “Sidnaaz” has prevailed even after the end of Bigg Boss 13.

