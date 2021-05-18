Shehnaaz Gill Responds To Sidharth Shukla's Trailer For BBB3; 'Sidnaaz' Fans Go Berserk

Reality TV star and actor, Sidharth Shukla, is all set to appear in the most awaited romance drama Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor recently shared the trailer for the upcoming series on his Instagram handle, and got a response from his close friend and rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill. Fans who have affectionately dubbed the couple as "Sidnaaz" went beserk at Gill's reaction to the upcoming series.

Shukla shared the latest trailer on his Instagram handle announcing the release date for the series as well. Broken but beautiful 3's release date is set for May 29, 2021; the show will stream exclusively on ALT Balaji. Shukla shared the trailer with the caption, "Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer. Sometimes, falling out of love can be more empowering than falling in love". Take a look at the Broken but beautiful 3 trailer below.

Fans react to Shehnaaz Gill's response to the trailer

Sidharth Shukla's recent post featuring the trailer for the upcoming Broken but Beautiful 3, prompted a number of responses from fans and friends alike. Shehnaaz Gill also responded to the post telling Shukla how he is simply "the best". Shehnaaz's response however, had fans going beserk with the actress' comment receiving over 16k likes on the post.

Several fans responded to Shehnaaz's comment talking about how she is just as awesome as her rumoured beau. Sidnaaz fans also dropped comments admiring how Gill is always supportive of Shukla's work and never fails to show her appreciation on social media. Other fans dropped comments praising Gill, telling her how she is a "pure soul" and how the two of them are the best couple. Take a look at some of the reactions to Shehnaaz Gill's response below.

What's new for 'Sidnaaz'?

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been the topic of the town, ever since the duo's stint on a popular reality tv show. The two have since then been spotted many times together by paparazzi and even shown appreciation for each other on social media. While Shehnaaz Gill awaits the release of her upcoming film, Honsla Rakh, Sidharth has been busy filming Broken But Beautiful 3.

In addition, Sid and Shehnaaz are also set to appear in a music video together. The music video will be for Shreya Ghoshal's song, Habit. The upcoming video will be the famous duo's third music video collaboration together after, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Image - Sidharth Shukla IG, Shehnaaz Gill IG

